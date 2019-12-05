MSP: Cheboygan man charged on CSC in bar

December 5, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
147

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was requested to investigate an alleged sexual assault that had occurred in a bar in Cheboygan during the month of September 2019. The victim stated the perpetrator had inappropriately touched her.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Edward Jones of Cheboygan. The investigation led to the arrest of Jones for Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree, a high court misdemeanor punishable by 2 years. Jones was arraigned today in the 89th District Court of Cheboygan and is out on a $7,500.00 bond awaiting his next court appearance.
If anyone has any additional information concerning the case, please contact the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.
Share Tweet Pin It +1

Leave a Reply