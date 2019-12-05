MSP: Cheboygan man charged on CSC in bar

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was requested to investigate an …
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was requested to investigate an alleged sexual assault that had occurred in a bar in Cheboygan during the month of September 2019. The victim stated the perpetrator had inappropriately touched her.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Edward Jones of Cheboygan. The investigation led to the arrest of Jones for Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree, a high court misdemeanor punishable by 2 years. Jones was arraigned today in the 89th District Court of Cheboygan and is out on a $7,500.00 bond awaiting his next court appearance.
If anyone has any additional information concerning the case, please contact the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.