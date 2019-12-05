MSP: Cadillac man arrested for meth, concealed weapon

WEXFORD COUNTY, MICH. On July 24, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. a trooper from the …

WEXFORD COUNTY, MICH. On July 24, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post was on patrol and noticed a suspicious vehicle in an alley near Webber and Dandy Streets in Cadillac.

The vehicle was blocking the alley.

The trooper approached the vehicle and observed a man slumped over the wheel.

The trooper made several attempts to wake the man up by knocking on the window.

Eventually the man woke up and he was identified as 35-year-old Justin Mongar of Cadillac.

Mongar had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

During the arrest the trooper seized a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a fixed blade knife.

Mongar was lodged on the outstanding warrant and later released.

The suspected narcotics were sent to the MSP Crime Lab and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for one count Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000.00; and one count Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony punishable by not more than five years, or by a fine of not more than $2,500.00; and one count Habitual Offender Third Offense.

The MSP 7th District Fugitive Team was requested to locate and arrest Mongar.

The Fugitive Team located Mongar at a motel in Cadillac and he was taken into custody this week without incident.

Mongar was video arraigned in the 84th District Court in Cadillac and his bond was set at $25,000.00 cash surety.

Mongar’s next scheduled court appearance in on December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a probable cause conference.