MSP: Alpena man arrested for meth

Alpena County, MICH. On Thursday, October 24, 2019 detectives from the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) noticed a parked vehicle at a gas station on Chisholm St., near the intersection of 11th Ave. The vehicle was running with its lights on. The vehicle remained running for an extended period causing suspicion. As a detective drove near the vehicle to investigate, the driver was observed to be slumped at the wheel and appeared to be in medical distress. Detectives believed that immediate action needed to be taken as the driver appeared lifeless. Uniformed officers were requested to the scene as HUNT detectives approached the vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence of suspected narcotics and was arrested by an Alpena City Police officer. HUNT seized methamphetamine from the interior of the vehicle.
The man was identified as 30-year-old William Tudor from Alpena. Tudor was lodged in the Alpena County Jail. He was arraigned on October 28, 2019 in the 88th District Court in Alpena for one count Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10-years and/or a $15,000.00 fine. His bond was set at $75,000.00 cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on November 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for a Probable Cause Conference.
The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that operates in the counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle. Citizens are encouraged to contact HUNT with tips regarding drug dealing at 1-800-573-DRUG. If they wish, callers may remain anonymous. Phone (989) 356-3395.