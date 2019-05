Motorcycle safety and awareness

According to the Michigan State Police, 18 people died on Michigan roadways since last week—making a total of 267 this year.

In addition, 101 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 1,397 to date.

Compared to last year at this time there are 9 more fatalities and 36 fewer serious injuries.

In an effort to increase road safety, the Michigan Department of Transportation urges drivers to take care and be aware of motorcycle riders.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month safety tips