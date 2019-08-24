More places to hunt in Charlevoix, Emmet this fall

This Fall, four properties will be open to hunting through the DNR HAP program in …

This Fall, four properties will be open to hunting through the DNR HAP program in Charlevoix & Emmet counties.

Three properties are located in Emmet county, 202 acres in Bliss Township, 79 acres in Center township.

One large parcel, located in South Arm Township of Charlevoix County, has 185 acres open for hunting.

Details on these properties and information on hunting through the HAP program, can be found on the Charlevoix Conservation District’s website at: www.charlevoixcd.org.

Michigan’s Hunting Access Program was originally created in 1977 to increase public hunting opportunities in southern Michigan where 97 percent of the land base is privately owned.

It has now expanded to include the Northern Lower and Eastern Upper Peninsulas.

HAP is one of the oldest dedicated private lands public access programs in the nation.

HAP provides access to quality private hunting lands with a focus in agricultural regions and disease management areas.

Providing more hunting opportunity is critical for attracting new and retaining current hunters and supporting Michigan’s strong hunting tradition.

HAP also provides financial incentives to private landowners who allow hunters access to their lands.

Using funds from a USDA/VPA-HIP federal grant, the DNR has significantly expanded the number of acres and properties available within the HAP program.

For more information on the HAP program, how to enroll your land, or properties for Charlevoix and Emmet counties, please call Charlevoix Conservation District Manager Alison Adams at (231) 582-6193, or visit www.charlevoixcd.org, and click on HAP.

The Charlevoix Conservation District office is located at 303 North St. in Boyne City.

Our mission is to protect, promote and enhance natural resource conservation in Charlevoix County through partnerships, community outreach and landowner support.