More details in Walloon area shooting

On Monday Oct. 28, Michigan State Police released further details on the shooting death of an allegedly suicidal man by officers in Charlevoix County over the weekend.

On October 26, 2019 at approximately 12:33 a.m. a deputy from Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department and a police officer from Boyne City Police Department were dispatched to a suspected suicidal subject.

The investigation led them to the corner of US-131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.

The officers located the subject around 2:20 a.m.

Shortly after contact with the subject a struggle ensued.

The officers deployed their tasers, but they were not effective.

The subject retrieved a firearm he had in his possession.

Shots were exchanged, and the subject was struck.

Officers rendered first aid and called for an ambulance.

The subject did not survive.

He was identified as 27-year-old Johnathan Wayne Slattery of Battle Creek.

The Michigan State Police was requested to investigate the shooting.

Both the officers remain on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation.

An autopsy is being conducted on Slattery today.