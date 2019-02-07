Michigan Gov. seeks AG opinion on legality of commissions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has requested a legal opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel regarding the …

“From high lead levels to PFAS contamination to foul-smelling emissions, the people of Michigan have faced increasing threats to our drinking water, air, the Great Lakes, and our overall public health,” said Whitmer. “These commissions create unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles that get in the way of our state government responding to problems with drinking water quickly, and their creation may violate federal requirements under the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. I look forward to hearing from Attorney General Nessel as we work to resolve this issue and ensure every community has clean, safe drinking water.”