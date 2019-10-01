Michigan finally has a budget

By Monday Sept. 30, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed all 16 state budgets and issued 147 line-item vetoes to protect Michiganders public health and safety, access to healthcare and classroom spending for our children.
“The Republican budgets were a complete mess, and today I used my executive powers to clean them up to protect Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “The state’s budget is a reflection of our values, and make no mistake that public health and safety, access to health care, and protecting classroom spending is more important than handouts to lobbyists and vendors.”
Line-item vetoes to the School Aid budget alone exceed $128 million and include, according to state officials, legislative pork barrel spending that steals precious classroom dollars and instead hands it to commercial vendors.
The governor also line-item vetoed $375 million in one-time road funding.
According to Whitmer’s office, Republican budgets cut the following:
These cuts would likely:
“The legislature is broken. Talking point budgets don’t fix our fundamental problems as a state. The budgets they passed don’t do enough to give our schools the resources they need to educate our kids,” said Governor Whitmer. “They won’t protect our communities, ensure clean, safe drinking water in our schools, and they won’t do a damn thing to fix the roads.”
“While line item vetoes can only clean up so much of this mess, additional steps will be needed to protect Michiganders, protect access to health care, and help close the skills gap, and it will take Republicans and Democrats working together to get it done.”