Michigan finally has a budget

By Monday Sept. 30, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed all 16 state budgets and issued 147 line-item vetoes to protect Michiganders public health and safety, access to healthcare and classroom spending for our children.

“The Republican budgets were a complete mess, and today I used my executive powers to clean them up to protect Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “The state’s budget is a reflection of our values, and make no mistake that public health and safety, access to health care, and protecting classroom spending is more important than handouts to lobbyists and vendors.”

Line-item vetoes to the School Aid budget alone exceed $128 million and include, according to state officials, legislative pork barrel spending that steals precious classroom dollars and instead hands it to commercial vendors.