MI to lower flags for Korean War soldier

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state on Sunday, October 13, 2019 to honor the service of Sgt. David Alexander Feriend, which coincides with his funeral.

“Our nation makes a solemn promise to every man and woman in uniform to leave no soldier behind, and that couldn’t be more true than it is today with the return of Sgt. Feriend,” Whitmer said. “After nearly 70 years, we are grateful to finally have him home.”

Sgt. David Alexander Feriend served in the Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry regiment, 7th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1950, he was listed as missing in action after the Battle of Chosin Reservoir at the age of 23 years old. His remains were found and identified through DNA testing nearly 70 years after he was killed in the battle.

Sgt. Feriend’s remains will arrive at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Friday, October 11. He will receive full military honors, including an escort to his final resting place from the Patriot Riders and Michigan State Police.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Sgt. David Alexander Feriend by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.