MI Supreme Court taking public comment on cellphone use

The Michigan Supreme Court has issued an order seeking public comment on a proposed amendment to the Michigan Court Rules:

ADM File 2018-30: Proposed Amendment of MCR 8.115 – would explicitly allow the use of cellular phones, as well as prohibit certain uses, in a courthouse.

Comment Period Expires: September 1, 2019

Submit comments via email to ADMcomment@courts.mi.gov

To comment using U.S. mail, please write to:

Office of Administrative Counsel, PO Box 30052, Lansing, MI 48909