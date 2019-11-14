MI Supreme Court public admin hearing

Justices of the Michigan Supreme Court will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to administrative court rules on Wednesday Nov. 20. Hearing will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and adjourn no later than 11:30 a.m. at the Michigan Hall of Justice Supreme Court Courtroom, 6th Floor 925 W. Ottawa Street, Lansing

Pursuant to Administrative Order No. 1997-11, the Court is required to open administrative matters for public comment. The agenda for this hearing includes, but is not limited to, amendments that would:

explicitly allow the use of cellular phones (as well as prohibit certain uses) in a courthouse;

incorporate a requirement for a trial court to notify a respondent in a child protection proceeding of the right to appeal following a child’s removal from the home and the initial dispositional order; and,

clarify rules on limited scope representation (LSR).

Find the complete agenda here.

To reserve a place on the agenda, please notify the Office of Administrative Counsel in writing at P.O. Box 30052, Lansing, Michigan 48909, or by e-mail at ADMcomment@courts.mi.gov, no later than Friday Nov. 15.

Comments are limited to the topics listed on the agenda.

The Court broadcasts its oral arguments and other hearings live on the Internet. Watch the live stream while the Court is in session and on the bench.

For media interested in video or audio recording, please see the Request and Notice for Film and Electronic Media Coverage of Court Proceedings.

This form should be filed 72 hours prior to the hearing.