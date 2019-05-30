MI SOS appointment option

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today announced that the Michigan Department of State is expanding the option for Michigan residents to schedule appointments to every branch office across the state.

“No one in Michigan should wait more than 30 minutes to renew their license, register their vehicle or register to vote,” Benson said. “With our statewide expansion of appointments, every Michigan resident will have the option to make an appointment at their local branch office and get in and out of a branch office in less than 30 minutes.”

The Department of State currently offers appointments in 43 branches. The appointment option will be expanded to the remaining 88 branches in phases beginning in mid-June. Customers also will be able to make appointments to complete interstate commercial truck registrations at the International Registration Plan office in Dimondale.

“As I visited our 131 branch offices during my first 100 days in office, every resident I met who had the option to make an appointment ahead of time was able to get in and out of the branch office in less than 30 minutes. But our limited appointment options weren’t available to all residents,” Benson said. “This important change will ensure we are able to serve more residents effectively and efficiently throughout our state. It’s the first of several steps we intend to take in the months and years ahead as we modernize how the Department of State provides services for Michigan’s residents.”

As the expansion is phased in, Michigan residents can schedule appointments at their convenience by selecting the day, time and location they would like to visit at Michigan.gov/SOSAppointments.