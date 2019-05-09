MI senator concerned with domestic terrorism

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman and Ranking Member of the …

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced this week that the committee is requesting information from federal law enforcement agencies on how effectively they have tracked acts of domestic terrorism and prioritized their resources and enforcement efforts to address those evolving threats.

“Incidents of domestic terrorism have more than doubled this decade,” said Senator Johnson. “No corner of the nation has been spared, including: San Diego, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; San Bernardino, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; Charlottesville, VA; Orlando, FL, Charleston, SC; Dallas, TX; New York, NY; Ft. Hood, TX; Boston, MA; and Oak Creek, WI. We must be constantly vigilant against all forms of domestic terrorism. Our federal law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to try and prevent these tragedies, but we must be certain that we are allocating our limited resources optimally. I look forward to hearing from DHS, DOJ, and FBI about all they are doing to prevent domestic terror attacks.”

“Just days ago, a white supremacist terrorist murdered one woman and injured three others at a synagogue in San Diego, exactly six months to the day after the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh,” said Senator Peters. “This hateful ideology has driven violent attacks nationwide – from the arson of African American churches in Louisiana and mosques in Southern California to deadly attacks in Charleston and Charlottesville. These insidious acts of violence by white supremacists threaten communities in Michigan and across the country. No one should live in fear of being attacked in their neighborhoods, on their streets or in their houses of worship. Every day, I hear from my constituents, community leaders, and local law enforcement that if we fail to address the threat posed by domestic terrorism, it will take many more American lives.”

In their letters, the Senators pointed to a number of public reports raising questions about the effectiveness of current programs and the impact of recent structural changes at the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security.

For example, some have questioned the agencies’ ability to accurately track data on domestic terrorism over the past several years, which may have led to inaccurate reporting about the number of domestic terrorism events.

They also highlighted reports of recent decreases in staffing and funding.

Although the agencies have disputed aspects of this reporting, the Senators requested information that will build the groundwork for a thorough assessment about how the agencies are allocating limited but vital resources to address these grave threats to the homeland, such as the number of people killed or injured by domestic terrorist attacks annually since 2009; descriptions of the resources, personnel, and coordination between federal agencies; and the use of or cooperation with social media and technology companies related to domestic terrorism.

The text of the letter to DHS is copied below:

May 8, 2019

The Honorable Kevin K. McAleenan

Acting Secretary

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

245 Murray Lane, SW

Washington, DC 20528

Dear Acting Secretary McAleenan:

Federal resources to detect and prevent domestic terrorism must be allocated based on accurate information about the threats Americans face. We write to request information to better understand how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is fulfilling its statutory responsibilities to address and prevent domestic terrorism as threats to the homeland continue to evolve.

DHS is responsible for preventing and responding to terrorism, including the growing threat of domestic terrorism in all its forms. Recent reporting, however, describes departures and reassignments of critical DHS personnel, a breakdown in coordination of intelligence, and DHS’s rescission of awards for grant money to study ways to help white supremacists— significant perpetrators of domestic terrorism —de-radicalize. Additionally, a 2018 report by the Brennan Center for Justice concluded that, because the Department of Justice has failed to accurately track data on domestic terrorism and hate crimes over the past several years, there may be potentially inaccurate reporting by the Departments of Justice and DHS on terrorism-related convictions.

One DHS component, the Office of Terrorism Prevention Partnerships (OTPP), is supposed to provide resources and coordination to counter violent extremism and domestic terrorism. Under a recent reorganization, however, OTPP’s budget and staffing levels went from approximately $21 million and over 40 employees and contractors in 2016 down to less than $3 million and 8 employees by 2018. Another DHS component, the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), also reportedly “disbanded a group of intelligence analysts who focused on domestic terrorism.” I&A acknowledged the reorganization and decrease in staffing, but denied that it has “cut [its] commitment to defeating all forms of radical ideology,” and stated that it had “significantly increased tactical intelligence reporting on domestic terrorists and homegrown violent extremists since 2016,” and sought to, among other goals, “avoid duplication of work by other partners, to include FBI.”

To better understand how DHS is carrying out its responsibility to protect Americans from all forms of domestic terrorism, we respectfully request that you provide the following documents and information as soon as possible but no later than May 22, 2019: