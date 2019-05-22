MI Sen. Peters on Iran

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement following an all-Senators briefing with the Trump Administration regarding Iran on Tuesday May 21.

“Iran is an oppressive authoritarian regime, a leading state sponsor of terrorism and a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The U.S. needs a plan that effectively counters Iran. This should focus on deterring Iran’s illicit activities and preventing any effort to develop a nuclear weapon or that would harm U.S. security interests or our allies — including the State of Israel — without provoking another U.S. military conflict in the Middle East.

“Going to war is the most grave and serious decision the United States makes. I’m concerned by the escalating rhetoric and signals that members of the Administration are sending. The American people deserve to hear from the Administration on whether military action is necessary and if we have exhausted all diplomatic options.”