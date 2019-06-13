MI railroads to get $8.6M

Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01), Congressman John Moolenaar (MI-04) , and Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) announced a federal grant to improve infrastructure and safety on railroad tracks running throughout Michigan, operated by Lake State Railway.

The $8,669,657 federal grant, through the U.S. Department of Transportation, will help to invest in Lake State Railway’s Mackinaw Subdivision, which operates hundreds of miles of track running from its headquarters in Saginaw up to Gaylord and Alpena.

Lines also run to Midland, Bay City and Paines, as well as down to Plymouth.