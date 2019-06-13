MI railroads to get $8.6M

Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01), Congressman John Moolenaar (MI-04) , and Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) announced a federal grant to improve infrastructure and safety on railroad tracks running throughout Michigan, operated by Lake State Railway.
The $8,669,657 federal grant, through the U.S. Department of Transportation, will help to invest in Lake State Railway’s Mackinaw Subdivision, which operates hundreds of miles of track running from its headquarters in Saginaw up to Gaylord and Alpena.
Lines also run to Midland, Bay City and Paines, as well as down to Plymouth.
The company operates approximately 375 miles of railroad track that help Michigan businesses and farmers ship their products and commodities across the state, country and world.
“Railways are vital to the First District’s economy, and it’s important that we bring Michigan’s infrastructure into the 21st Century. I appreciate Secretary Chao’s interest in investing in northern Michigan’s railroads because this federal grant will help Lake State Railway make significant updates that benefit our communities. I’m proud to support these major infrastructure upgrades and will encourage the Administration to continue investing in Michigan priorities,” said Congressman Bergman.
“Lake State Railway Company (LSRC) is excited about the future projects that the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant will help fund,” said John Rickoff, President and CEO of LSRC. “Investments made with this grant along with money contributed by the State of Michigan and LSRC will help the growing industrial and agricultural base located along the line running from Pinconning to Gaylord (including, Standish, West Branch and Grayling) by providing viable, safe and environment-friendly rail transportation for the long-term. LSRC wants to thank the Members of Congress, Michigan State Senators and House Representatives along with our loyal customers for their support in this endeavor.”
“Improving Michigan’s infrastructure—including railroads—will help make our region more economically competitive,” Congressman Kildee said. “Railroads help to play an important role in connecting mid-Michigan businesses, including automotive suppliers and farmers, with markets around the world. I am proud to help announce this federal grant to help Lake State Railway make much-needed infrastructure updates and make our rail system more reliable,” Congressman Kildee said.
“Lake State Railway has established itself as a national leader in the railroad industry. As our country’s strong economy grows, this grant will help Lake State provide more services to the residents of mid and northern Michigan. I will continue to support infrastructure funding like this, which will help Michigan businesses connect with customers across the country and around the world,” said Congressman Moolenaar.