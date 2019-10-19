MI officials honor Gov. Milliken

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Michigan, to be lowered to half-staff for 14 days—from Saturday Oct. 19 through Friday Nov. 1—to honor each year Governor Milliken served in office.

“Governor Milliken was a true statesman who led our state with integrity and honor,” Whitmer said. “He had a unique ability to bring people from both sides of the aisle together for the betterment of Michigan. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Governor Milliken’s family for their loss.”

Governor Milliken is the longest-serving governor in Michigan history.

He began his service as an air combat soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II, earning a Purple Heart.

Milliken was elected to the state Senate in 1961 and served as the 52nd lieutenant governor until 1969.

He became governor after George Romney resigned to join President Nixon’s Administration and was elected for three additional terms in office.

He passed away at home in Traverse City at the age of 97.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said, “Governor Bill Milliken was one of the most amazing public servants I’ve ever worked with. He set the bar for integrity, dedication, and kindness. His passion for Michigan and our Great Lakes was unsurpassed. I was honored to call him my friend.”

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of former Governor William Milliken by lowering flags to half-staff.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) released the following statement following the passing of former Michigan Governor Bill Milliken:

“Governor Milliken’s proud record of bipartisan problem-solving, exemplary public service and love for the Great Lakes defined a Michigan era, and his legacy will continue to inspire Michiganders for generations to come. Like so many, I sought his counsel and I was always grateful for his advice and support. Colleen and I send our deepest sympathies to the Milliken family; the entire State of Michigan mourns with you today.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday Nov. 2.