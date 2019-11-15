MI lowers flags for WWII soldier

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Saturday, November 16, 2019 to honor the service of Army Private Connie Cagle, which coincides with the day of his funeral.

“With the identification and return of Private Connie Cagle’s remains after so many years, the United States Army continues to fulfill their commitment to never leave a soldier behind,” Whitmer said. “We are grateful for the life and service of Private Cagle, and these flag honors represent a small token of our appreciation.”

Pvt. Connie Cagle served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a member of Company K, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division.

In 1942, Cagle’s unit was engaged with enemy forces along the Soputa-Sanananda Track in present-day Papua New Guinea. Cagle was killed in action on November 22, 1942, but was not identified for more than a half-century later when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred his remains for analysis.

Pvt. Connie Cagle will be buried in Grand Rapids on November 16, 2019 with full military honors.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Army Private Connie Cagle by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.