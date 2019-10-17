MI lowering flags to honor Rep. Cummings

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Michigan, to be lowered to half-staff immediately, Thursday, October 17 through Friday, October 18, to honor the life and service of Congressman Elijah Cummings.

“Congressman Elijah Cummings was the definition of a true public servant,” Whitmer said. “He dedicated his life to fighting for what is right, and we are all better for it. My heart is with his family and all who loved him. He will be dearly missed.”

Congressman Cummings was a lifelong public servant who maintained a commitment to furthering civil rights for all Americans. He was the first African American to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore in the Maryland House of Delegates. While in Congress, he served as the Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Cummings passed away from long-standing health complications at Gilchrist Hospice Care on Thursday, October 17 at 2:45AM.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Congressman Elijah Cummings by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.