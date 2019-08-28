MI civil rights comm. votes out Arbulu 5-2

Yesterday, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission voted to dismiss Agustin V. Arbulu, Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights following months-long controversy after a fellow employee claimed Arbulu made a comment about a woman’s “ass” to his fellow male employee outside a work event earlier in the year.

The vote was 5 to 2 in favor of dismissal. [SEE AG OPINION ON THE MATTER IN THE PDF BELOW]

“This has been a challenging time for the Commission and the Department,” said Commission Chair Alma Wheeler Smith. “Now it is time for the Department to turn forward to the important work it was created to do – investigating and enforcing civil rights laws and helping the state of Michigan become a more equitable and inclusive place.”

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights, the investigational arm of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, is charged with investigating and resolving discrimination complaints and working to prevent discrimination through educational programs that promote voluntary compliance with civil rights laws.

The Department also provides information and services to businesses on diversity initiatives and equal employment law.

For more information on the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, go to www.michigan.gov/mdcr.