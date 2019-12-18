Meth bust in Cadillac

On December 3, 2019 detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) received a tip of …

On December 3, 2019 detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) received a tip of illegal narcotics being sold in Wexford County. A controlled purchase was arranged in a parking lot in Cadillac.

The suspects, 47-year-old Melody Kay Randall of Cadillac and 43-year-old Robert Joseph Leyrer of Reed City, were arrested for delivering and selling approximately two grams of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Melody Kay Randall was arraigned today in the 84th District Court of Wexford County for Controlled Substance violation -Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Probation violation.

Robert Joseph Leyrer arraigned today in the 84th District Court of Wexford County for Controlled Substance violation – Maintaining a Drug Vehicle and Parole violation.

Randall was given a $100,000.00 cash bond at her arraignment for the Controlled Substance violations and no cash bond for the Probation violation.

Leyrer was given a $25,000.00 cash bond for the Control Substance violation and no cash bond for the Parole violation.

The Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) is a multijurisdictional task force covering 8 counties and consisting of detectives from the Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie and Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Traverse City Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

The Traverse Narcotics Team needs help from the public to eradicate the illegal drug epidemic in Michigan and asks that anyone with any information pertaining to illegal drug activity call the drug tip line at: 1-800-338-0868 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact D/Lt. Michael Bush of the Traverse Narcotics Team at (231)779-6005.