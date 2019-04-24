Mental health month events

North Country Community Mental Health is announcing May is Mental Health Month. #4mind4body is this year’s …

North Country Community Mental Health is announcing May is Mental Health Month.

#4mind4body is this year’s theme for North Country’s May is Mental Health Month activities to draw attention to the importance of mental health to overall health and well-being.

“Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental illnesses are common and treatable,” said Christine Gebhard, Chief Executive Officer, North Country Community Mental Health. “A healthy lifestyle can help to prevent the onset or worsening of mental health conditions, as well as chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. It can also help people recover from these conditions.”

“This Mental Health Month, we are encouraging everyone to learn about steps they can take to protect their mental health and balance both mind and body. For example, humor, spirituality, recreation, animal companionship, and work-life balance are important for everyone, and may be of special importance to people also living with chronic health conditions and those who care for them,” Gebhard said.

North Country CMH has planned the following activities during the month of May:

Saturday, May 18, 2019 – 22 nd Annual “Splash of Color” 5K Run/One Mile Walk at the Bayfront Park, Petoskey Waterfront Area. The run will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the walk at 10:10 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the North Country Consumer Council Special Needs Fund. There will be prizes and give-aways and fun “Splash of Color” paint throws! Cost is $20 per person, or $15 per person for groups of 4 or more. Register at www.eventbrite.com or call 231-547-5885. You can also register the morning of the event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Petoskey Waterfront.

North Country Community Mental Health provides services to residents of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego Counties experiencing a serious mental illness, severe emotional problem, or intellectual/developmental disability, including individuals with a co-occurring substance use disorder. Persons wishing to know more about the organization are encouraged to visit www.norcocmh.org or to access services call 877-470-7130.