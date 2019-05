Memorial service for Betty Arner Shaver

Betty Arner Shaver, 85, passed on January 5, 2019.

Betty Arner Shaver, 85, passed on January 5, 2019.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday June 5, at the First Presbyterian Church, 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.