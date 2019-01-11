Meet Michigan’s new governor

Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist will host a series of community “Whitmer Winter Warmup” …

Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist will host a series of community “Whitmer Winter Warmup” events in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids and Marquette.

These family-friendly events are free to the public and offer Michigan residents an opportunity to meet the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

In conjunction with the Whitmer warm-ups, the Governor will also hold a book drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used book to the event.

All books received will be donated to local charities and organizations respective to each area.

All children attending the Whitmer warm-ups will also receive a free book as a gift for attending.

The event schedule is as follows:

WHAT: Detroit Whitmer Winter Warm-up

WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Parade Company, 9500 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48211

*The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.



WHAT: Flint Whitmer Winter Warm-up

WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Flint Farmers’ Market, 300 E. 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502

*The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

WHAT: Grand Rapids Whitmer Winter Warm-up

WHEN: Saturday, January 26, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504

*The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

WHAT: Marquette Whitmer Winter Warm-up

WHEN: Saturday, February 16, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: UP Children’s Museum, 123 West Baraga Avenue, Marquette, MI 49855

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.