BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 11, 2019 - Meet Michigan’s new governor
January 11, 2019 - Stabenow legislation would lower Rx prices
January 11, 2019 - Children of the American Revolution meet Jan. 13
January 10, 2019 - Looking for a job in automotive or technology?
January 10, 2019 - Last year’s biggest scams in Northern Michigan

Meet Michigan’s new governor

— January 11, 2019

Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist will host a series of community “Whitmer Winter Warmup” events in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids and Marquette.

These family-friendly events are free to the public and offer Michigan residents an opportunity to meet the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

In conjunction with the Whitmer warm-ups, the Governor will also hold a book drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used book to the event.

All books received will be donated to local charities and organizations respective to each area.

All children attending the Whitmer warm-ups will also receive a free book as a gift for attending.

The event schedule is as follows:

WHAT: Detroit Whitmer Winter Warm-up
WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: The Parade Company, 9500 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48211
*The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

WHAT: Flint Whitmer Winter Warm-up
WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: Flint Farmers’ Market, 300 E. 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502
*The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. 

WHAT: Grand Rapids Whitmer Winter Warm-up
WHEN: Saturday, January 26, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504
*The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. 

WHAT: Marquette Whitmer Winter Warm-up
WHEN: Saturday, February 16, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: UP Children’s Museum, 123 West Baraga Avenue, Marquette, MI 49855
The Governor and Lieutenant Governor will be available to the press from 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Saturday
Overcast
10%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
10%
Clear
Sunday Night
Clear
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  