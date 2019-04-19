MEDC marketing support biz attraction, growth in Michigan

Free

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 131

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state’s chief marketing and business attraction arm, marked …

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state’s chief marketing and business attraction arm, marked its 20-year anniversary announcing the launch of two new integrated marketing campaigns, building on the message that Michigan is the optimum place for companies to locate and grow.

With a focus on marketing Michigan as an attractive place to live, work and play, MEDC has remained committed to working with local partners to strengthen the state’s economic foundation and enhance local communities for two decades, said MEDC CEO Jeff Mason.

“From the nationally recognized Pure Michigan campaign to abundant business expansions to thriving community revitalization projects, the state has experienced critical growth and success since the MEDC’s inception,” Mason said. “Michigan’s economy has had its share of changes over the past two decades, and we continue to adapt our programs and services to stay responsive and to position Michigan as a national and global force to be reckoned with.”

Looking ahead to future to help secure future successes in the state, MEDC has launched two new marketing campaigns – one focusing on business attraction efforts, including in the growing field of mobility, and the other highlighting MEDC services offered to support the growth and retention of in-state businesses.

Pure Michigan means Pure Opportunity is the new business attraction campaign that makes the case for national and global companies that Michigan is the place they should choose for expansion opportunities. Highlighting the state’s diverse and abundant workforce, business-friendly environment, low cost of living, and global supply chain assets, the campaign features CEOs and other company leaders across the state explaining the value and competitive advantage of doing business in Michigan.

The executives and companies featured in the first wave of campaign activity are:

Boxed Water – Daryn Kuipers, CEO

These testimonials will appear in national print, digital and out-of-state media, while also forming the backbone of a digital and social campaign designed to motivate businesses to choose Michigan. Other Michigan businesses leaders will be featured in future campaign waves.

The Pure Opportunity campaign is complimented by a Why Michigan micro campaign currently running in Silicon Valley targeting technology and mobility companies to highlight why tech companies in the Valley are choosing to expand in Michigan. That campaign features digital efforts on channels including LinkedIn, as well as print and billboard advertising.

The MEDC has also launched a new Pure Partnership campaign to showcase the array of services available to Michigan businesses – including Pure Michigan Business Connect, Entrepreneurship & Innovation services, Community Development efforts, International Trade, Capital Access, defense industry connects and concierge services to the mobility industry through PlanetM.

The campaign will include digital assets, billboards and radio spots throughout the state and will reiterate that MEDC is here to help and serve as an ally for companies looking to find continued growth in the state. The goal of this campaign is to connect more Michigan businesses to MEDC services that will help their businesses grow.

“These new business marketing campaigns focused on attraction efforts drive home the message that Michigan is a place companies should be looking to invest and grow, while our in-state services campaign brings new light to the services and support MEDC offers our current Michigan businesses and communities throughout the state,” Mason said.

Michigan’s economy has undergone countless changes over the past two decades, and MEDC has adapted its programs and services to allow for continuous economic growth. Job retention and creation are top priorities for MEDC and helped lay the groundwork for recent project announcements including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford and General Motors of investments in plants here in Michigan, largely focused around the development and production of electric and autonomous vehicles. Programs including the flagship Michigan Business Development Programoffer businesses support as they invest and expand in the state. Since its creation in 2012, the Michigan Business Development Program alone has helped support the creation of more than29,000 jobs and $7 billion in capital investment in the state.

For 20 years, MEDC has also worked to help community partners establish visions for the future, allowing for successful redevelopment and business attraction. Since 2012, the Michigan Community Revitalization Program (MCRP) has partnered with local communities and developers to facilitate mixed-use developments around the state, resulting in $954 million in total capital investment. In addition to MCRP, programs including Redevelopment Ready Communities, Main Street Approach and Public Spaces Community Places are harnessing the potential for growth in all Michigan communities.