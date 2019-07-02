MDOT stops work for July 4 travel

This Fourth of July holiday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than two-thirds of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

AAA Michigan estimates about 1.7 million people from Michigan are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 4.4 percent increase from 2018.

Of that number, AAA estimates that 1.4 million Michiganders will be taking to the road during the holiday to celebrate America’s independence.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, 101 out of 143 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

“Now that we’re well into both the summer travel and construction seasons, paying full attention in work zones while driving is paramount,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “While most work zones will be suspended, there are still areas where we cannot pull back the barrels due to the work in progress. Slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all construction zones. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

Upper Peninsula

– I-75 Business Spur (BS) in Sault Ste. Marie, Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction between I-75 and 10th Avenue.

– M-26, Houghton County, will be restricted to one lane in alternating directions via temporary signals just north of Dollar Bay over a tributary of Gooseneck Creek.

– M-28, Alger County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Sand River via temporary traffic signals.

– M-28 Business Route (Division Street) in Ishpeming, Marquette County will be closed between Pine and 7th streets for city water main work. Posted detour on local streets.

– US-2 in Naubinway, Mackinac County, will have at least one lane open in each direction between Beach Road and Borgstrom Road.

– US-8 near Norway, Dickinson County, is closed with a posted detour at the state line.

– US-41/M-28, Marquette County, has narrowed and shifted northbound lanes just east of Brickyard Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

Northern Lower Peninsula

– M-55, Manistee County, will be closed between M-37 and Snyder Road with a detour.

– M-72, Crawford County, will have one lane open in each direction west of Grayling.

– US-31 in Petoskey, Emmet County, will have one lane open in each direction between Mitchell Street and Fairview Avenue with traffic shifts.

– US-131, Grand Traverse County, will be closed and detoured between M-113 and M-186 near Fife Lake.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.

West Michigan

– I-96 in Grand Rapids has lane closures and a traffic shift between M-21 (Fulton Street) and Leonard Street.

– I-96 in Grand Rapids has all eastbound lanes closed at Leonard Street with traffic detoured onto southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196.

– I-96, Ionia County, has traffic shifts in place near Cutler Road. Cutler Road is closed over I-96.

– I-196 in Grand Rapids has the westbound lanes closed at Ottawa Avenue before the US-131 interchange.

– I-196 in Grand Rapids has lane closures and a traffic shift between Fuller Avenue and M-44 (East Beltline Avenue).

– I-196, Kent and Ottawa counties, has lane closures and a traffic shift between 44th Street and 32nd Avenue. Eastbound I-196 traffic must exit to eastbound M-6. The eastbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

– M-66 in Lake Odessa, Ionia County, is closed between M-50 and I-96 with traffic detoured via M-50, Jordan Lake Road and Portland Road.

– M-66 in Nashville, Barry County, is closed over Quaker Brook with traffic detoured via M-79, M-37 and M-43.

– M-120 (Holton Road), Muskegon County, has the eastbound lanes closed between Giles Road and Getty Street. Detour: Giles Road to Whitehall Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

– I-94, Berrien County, has three lanes open in each direction at Glenlord Road. The Glenlord Road bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

– I-94 Business Loop in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, has the eastbound ramp to I-94 closed and detoured. ML Avenue is closed over I-94 and detoured as well.

– I-196, Berrien County, has two lanes open with a traffic shift from Exit 1 to Exit 7. M-163 (Hagar Shores Road) is closed over I-196 and detoured.

– US-131 in Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.

Central Michigan and Thumb

– I-75, Bay County, will have one lane closed in each direction from south of the M-13 connector to Beaver Road. A moveable barrier wall will keep two northbound lanes open through Saturday evening, then will be moved to allow two southbound lanes to be open for the rest of the weekend.

– I-475, Genesee County, has the southbound lanes closed from I-75 to Carpenter Road. Northbound I-475 will have one lane closed from I-69 to Carpenter Road, and two lanes closed from Carpenter Road to the north I-75/I-475 junction.

– M-20 in Midland, Midland County, has one lane open in each direction over the Tittabawassee River.

– US-10, Clare County, has one lane open in each direction between US-127 and US-10 Business Route.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.

Southern Michigan

None

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

– I-696 service drives will have intermittent closures in each direction between I-75 and I-94.

Oakland County

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between Chrysler Drive and Square Lake Road.

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between Coolidge Road and 13 Mile Road.

– M-1 has the northbound right lane and right-turn lane closed at Square Lake Road.

– M-15 (Main Street/Ortonville Road) in Clarkston will be closed in each direction between Depot Road and Miller Road 9 a.m.-noon July 4 for a special event.

– M-59 has one lane open in each direction between Tipsico Lake Road and Milford Road.

– M-59/I-75 interchange has the following ramps closed:

– Westbound M-59 to southbound I-75.

– Eastbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

– Northbound I-75 to westbound M-59.

– Southbound I-75 to eastbound M-59.

Wayne County

– I-75 in Detroit has the northbound and southbound ramps to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has traffic shifts in each direction under Brush Street and Second Avenue. Brush Street is closed over I-94 and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has traffic shifts in each direction under Concord Street. Concord Street is closed over I-94 and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has traffic shifts in each direction under French Street. French Street is closed over I-94 and detoured. The Conner Street ramps to westbound I-94 are also closed and detoured.

– I-94 in Detroit has the eastbound ramp to northbound M-10 closed and detoured.

– US-12 will have two lanes open in each direction between Merriman Road and US-24 for pavement repair.

– US-24 will have two lanes open in each direction between I-96 and Fenkell Road for bridge work.

For more information, contact MDOT Metro Region Communications Representative Diane Cross at 248-752-0336. Follow the Metro Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_MetroDet.