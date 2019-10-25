MDOT reminds drivers about work zone safety

Free

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 63

In the wake of two road worker deaths in the past month, State Transportation Director …

In the wake of two road worker deaths in the past month, State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba wants to remind drivers of the importance of work zone safety.

On Wednesday, Kevin White, a maintenance worker in the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Coloma garage, died from injuries sustained when a tire from a passing truck struck him while he was clearing large debris from the shoulder of I-94 in Berrien County. White, 48, was a nine-year MDOT employee, as well as the Benton Township supervisor. He leaves behind a wife and daughter and many other loved ones.

On Sept. 23, a worker for the road building firm C&D Hughes was hit by a car while working at night to repair concrete pavement on I-96 near Portland. Barry Hause was 54 and is mourned by a daughter and several other family members.

“MDOT employees across the state are grieving the loss of one of our own,” Ajegba said. “Coming in the wake of the death of another road worker, it is a stark reminder of the risk these men and women take to help all of us travel safely each day.”

White’s death is the first on-the-job work zone fatality of an MDOT employee since 2008.

“At MDOT, our goal for the driving public and the workforce is zero deaths,” Ajegba said. “No death is acceptable, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure the safety of the private-industry and public employees doing the vital work of building and maintaining our roads.”

For more information about work zone safety, go to www.Michigan.gov/WorkZoneSafety. Content includes stories about road workers who have had their lives impacted by crashes in work zones, facts about work zone injuries and fatalities, and work zone laws.