McLaren welcomes new doctor

McLaren Northern Michigan is pleased to welcome Eliza Newbury-Palma, DO, Primary Care Physician, to McLaren Northern Michigan Family Medicine, located at the John & Marnie Demmer Wellness Pavilion and Dialysis Center at 820 Arlington Avenue in Petoskey.

Dr. Newbury-Palma received her medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Family Practice residency at Mercy Health Muskegon. She has a special interest in preventative medicine, women’s health, and adolescent health.

“I love caring for the whole family,” expressed Dr. Newbury-Palma. “I also have a passion for improving community heath/wellness.”

A Harbor Springs native, born at the Petoskey hospital, Dr. Newbury-Palma is no stranger to northern Michigan. “After living away from the area, my husband and I decided that we wanted to raise our children back home. Near family.”

When not practicing medicine, Dr. Newbury-Palma enjoys spending time with her husband, Hans, and two sons, Jonathan and Gregory. They enjoying hiking, camping, and canoeing.

Dr. Newbury-Palma is accepting new patients of all ages. To make an appointment, please call 231-487-9355.