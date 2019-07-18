McLaren NM foundation honors Buhl for service

McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation honored Fay Buhl with the Jack Clark Philanthropy and Service Award at the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation annual donor appreciation event on July 15.

The award was presented by Elise F. Hayes, Chair of the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Board of Trustees.

“Fay has given so much to the hospital over the past 55 years,” said Hayes. “Fay has advocated tirelessly to support our hospital through numerous transitions and has been dedicated and engaged with a never-ending willingness to help. The impact this one woman has had on our hospital and community is immeasurable, and we are deeply grateful for all she has done and continues to do on our behalf.”

Recipients of the Jack Clark Philanthropy and Service Award are nominated by a McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Board ad-hoc committee. The recipients are dedicated leaders and philanthropists who provide the Foundation with direction and serve as its advocates throughout our northern Michigan communities.

Buhl served on the Foundation Board from 1998 to 2006. Upon stepping down from the Board, she joined the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Advisory Council and continues to serve on it today.

“I am very honored to receive this award, particularly because I knew Jack Clark well,” Buhl said. “It was also special to have Tom Fairburn at the event, who was the first award winner. I have been involved with the hospital for many years, and I think it is wonderful that so many people are giving to support the new building. It is important for our community to have a world-class hospital.”

Buhl’s late husband, Lawrence Buhl, Jr. was awarded the Jack Clark Philanthropy and Service Award in 2009. Additional past recipients include Thomas Fairbairn, Sr., Miles Trumble, MD, Walter Fisher, John Demmer, The Offield Family Foundation—Jim and Packy Offield, Elise F. Hayes, Ann P. Stallkamp, Robert “Ham” Schirmer, and Susanna Souder.

“We are deeply grateful for Fay and for all of our Jack Clark Award winners,” said Patrick Schulte, Vice President and Chief Development Officer of the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation. “They represent what it means to give generously of their time and resources for an important cause. All of them have supported the hospital in many ways, and this is our small way of honoring them and celebrating their accomplishments.”

For information about McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation, please visit mclaren.org/NorthernMichiganFoundation or call 231-487-3500.

About Jack S. Clark

The late John S. Clark was an attorney and civic leader. Born in Bad Axe, Michigan, he practiced law in the Detroit area until moving to Petoskey in 1946 and sat on the Foundation board from 1985 – 2003. His strong sense of civic duty and deep commitment to helping the people in our communities made him a legend to many. McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation was one of many organizations that benefited from his involvement and philanthropic support. Jack’s warm smile, gentle manner, and endless generosity will always be remembered.

McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation

The mission of McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation is to receive and administer funds to support the mission of McLaren Northern Michigan and support programs that enhance the well-being of the community. To learn more about the Foundation, or to provide a gift in support of their efforts, call 231-487-3500 or visit mclaren.org/NorthernMichiganFoundation .

Photo Caption: McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Board Chair, Elise F. Hayes, presented the Jack Clark Philanthropy and Service Award to Fay Buhl on Monday. The award recognizes Buhl’s leadership on the hospital board of trustees as well as her service to the hospital.