McLaren N. MI scores high again in hospital safety

McLaren Northern Michigan was awarded with an ‘A’ safety rating from the Leapfrog Group for the fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade.

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the nation’s health care system. Using 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, The Leapfrog Group assigns grades of A, B, C, D, and F to more than 2,600 hospitals twice a year. The methodology and results of the grading are fully transparent and the results are free to the public.

“Safety is at the center of the care we provide our patients,” stated Todd Burch, President and CEO at McLaren Northern Michigan. “Providing a safe environment where our patients can heal is a top priority. This award is a testimony to the dedication of our physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, and ancillary staff who deliver the highest level of excellence and care every day.”

McLaren Northern Michigan rated Above Average in 19 of the 28 measures including infection prevention, surgical safety, error prevention, patient bedside safety, and staffing, with 7 measures being unreported.

To see grade details for McLaren Northern Michigan and other Michigan hospitals, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org. For more information regarding services offered at McLaren Northern Michigan, please visit mclaren.org/northern or call 800.248.6777.