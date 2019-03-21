McLaren N. MI names CEO

McLaren Northern Michigan officials announced today the appointment of Todd Burch to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Burch brings more than 16 years of executive leadership experience within hospitals, health systems, and managed care organizations.
“A national executive search produced a slate of highly qualified candidates. While always a difficult decision, Todd stood out as a proven leader in health care with a particular affinity to delivering high quality services in a rural environment,” said Rob Holben, Board Chair, McLaren Northern Michigan Board of Trustees. “The Board believes Todd will be a positive asset to our organization and to all the northern Michigan communities that we serve. We look forward with great anticipation to his arrival.”
Most recently, Burch served as the Southern Region CEO for Aspirus, Inc., an integrated health system serving northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Prior to Aspirus, Burch held senior leadership positions in both the public and private sectors of health care, including Chief Operating Officer for Marshalltown Medical and Surgical Center in central Iowa, president and founder of the health care consulting firm Red Rock Health Ventures, and CEO of Greeley County Health Services in Tribune, Kansas.
Burch holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.
He and his wife of 20 years, Niki, along with their children Madeleine, Sydney, Gabriel, and Josie are looking forward to relocating to the Petoskey area.
“McLaren’s professional reputation nationally is what initially attracted me to the organization,” stated Burch. “However, it was the people of the McLaren Northern Michigan organization, its governance, the executive and medical leadership that convinced me that this is where I want to be…where I want to raise my family.”
Burch will officially begin his new position on Monday, April 29.