McLaren N. MI names CEO

Most recently, Burch served as the Southern Region CEO for Aspirus, Inc., an integrated health system serving northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

McLaren Northern Michigan officials announced today the appointment of Todd Burch to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).