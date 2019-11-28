Mark Steven Kondrat March 8, 1954 – Nov. 20, 2019

Mark Steven Kondrat, 65, a life-long resident of Boyne Falls passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital.

Mark was a life-long resident of Boyne Falls where lived on the Kondrat family farm.

He was a graduate of Boyne Falls High School and a proud supporter of the school and their athletics.

Boyne Falls has lost a valued member of the community.

He was active member of the local community and St Augustine’s church.

Mark worked most of his life at Boyne Falls Log Homes and then Town and Country Cedar homes.

On September 13, 1975 Mark married Claudia Spurgeon.

Mark is survived by his wife Claudia, daughters Andrea (Tom) and Kellie, sons Toby (Jordy) and Ben, sisters Christine Thomas (Mark) and Missy Gapinski (Mike), brother Rudy Kondrat, and several nieces and nephews. Mark’s pride and joy were his grandchildren; Paisley, Brandon, Cameron, Griffin, and Clara.

His parents Bernard and Clara Kondrat preceded Mark in death.

Mark enjoyed time hunting, fishing, and telling the stories of these adventures.

He also enjoyed time at his cabin on Drummond Island and spending time with family and friends.

Mark had great wit along with an incredible sense of humor.

He touched many lives with his tremendous loving soul.

A funeral mass was celebrated Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Matthew Church in Boyne City.

Burial followed at St. Augustine Cemetery in Boyne Falls.

Family and friends wishing to share a thought or a memory of Mark are encouraged to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Augustine alter guild or Boyne Falls sports boosters.