Margaret “Margie” Kenney, 64 of East Jordan, passed from this life on November 14, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan surrounded by her loving family.

Her family will remember and celebrate her life on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 during a funeral service that will begin at 12:00 noon.

The service will be held at Lighthouse Missionary Church in East Jordan and will be led by her brother, Rev. David Behling.

Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday and will begin for the public at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City.

She was born Margaret Etta Behling in Petoskey on June 15, 1955 to Raymond and Eloise (Niver) Behling. Margie’s mother sadly preceded her in death when Margie was very young.

Her father remarried and Margie was raised by her loving second mother, Margaret.

She grew up in Boyne City and was a graduate of Boyne City High School.

For more than four decades she was a valued member of the staff of Grandvue Medical Care Facility in East Jordan, where she worked as a restorative aide, helping residents in need of physical therapy.

Margie could always be counted on by her co-workers and by the residents that she cared for daily; to be a constant source of smiling, selfless compassion.

Margie rarely missed a chance to be on the sidelines of whatever sporting event in which her kids and grandkids were playing.

She was and continues to be to her family, a shining example of a selflessness and unconditional love. She will be missed!

Margie is survived by her three children, Katharine (Ron) Gates, Christine (Rex Bartholomew) Kenney, and Robert (Barbie) Kenney; by her grandkids, Jasmine, Morgan, Trevor, Jeddikia, Kaylee, Madison, Caydence, Shalynn and by her great grandchildren, Trae, Robbie, DJ, Liyah, and Taelynn. Her surviving siblings include, Richard (Diane) Behling, Rex (Maxine) Behling, Carl (Karen) Howard, David (Wendy) Behling, Marianne (Bruce) Chellis, and Laura (Jay) Peck.

Margie was preceded in death by her father, Raymond and by two loving moms, Eloise and Margaret.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Martha Finnan; brother, Bill Behling; and by a niece Miriam Behling.

Memorial contributions in Margie’s memory may be directed to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 129 Jefferson Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.