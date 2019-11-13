Margaret Lasater, 82

Margaret Lasater, age 82 of Boyne City passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Grandvue Medical Care Facility in East Jordan.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, November 14th at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City. A full obituary will follow.

Donations may be made to:

Charlevoix County Humane Society

614 Beardsley Street, Boyne City MI 49712

Tel: 1-231-582-6774

Web: http://www.charlevoixhumane.org