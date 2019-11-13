Margaret Lasater, 82

November 13, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
87
Margaret Lasater, age 82 of Boyne City passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Grandvue Medical Care Facility in East Jordan.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, November 14th at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City. A full obituary will follow.
Donations may be made to:
Charlevoix County Humane Society
614 Beardsley Street, Boyne City MI 49712
Tel: 1-231-582-6774
Web: http://www.charlevoixhumane.org

