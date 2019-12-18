Man charged with CSC 3rd degree

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was requested to investigate an alleged sexual assault …

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was requested to investigate an alleged sexual assault that occurred in August 2017.

The investigation revealed the perpetrator engaged in a relationship with an underage girl for approximately one year.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ryan Wesley Tubbs of Vanderbilt.

Tubbs was arrested and charged with one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree; a felony punishable by 15 years.

Tubbs was arraigned in the 87-Ath District Court of Otsego and released on a $10,000.00 PR bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is on January 2, 2020 for a probable cause hearing.