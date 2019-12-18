Man charged with CSC 3rd degree

December 18, 2019
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was requested to investigate an alleged sexual assault that occurred in August 2017.

The investigation revealed the perpetrator engaged in a relationship with an underage girl for approximately one year.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ryan Wesley Tubbs of Vanderbilt.

Tubbs was arrested and charged with one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree; a felony punishable by 15 years.

Tubbs was arraigned in the 87-Ath District Court of Otsego and released on a $10,000.00 PR bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is on January 2, 2020 for a probable cause hearing.

 

