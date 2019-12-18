Man arrested on meth, child abuse charges

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) received a tip about a Benzie County man selling crystal methamphetamine out of his house in late November.

Several controlled purchases for methamphetamine were conducted at the home by detectives over the course of several weeks.

On December 5, 2019 TNT Detectives, Michigan State Police Troopers and Benzie County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a female who had left the residence while it was under surveillance.

Information was obtained that there was a small child in the vehicle and the mother had smoked and was in possession of crystal meth she had just purchased at the house.

During the traffic stop, troopers located drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine use and methamphetamine.

The mother, 26-year-old Nicole Lynn Ballard of Benzonia, was arrested and lodged at the Benzie County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine and Child Abuse- 4th Degree.

The 10-month-old child was turned over to a family member and child protective services was notified.

In the evening hours on December 5, 2019 a search warrant was conducted on the Benzonia residence where the sales had taken place.

Additional methamphetamine was located inside the residence.

The 45-year-old suspect from Benzonia was identified as Micah Steven Carnes.

Carnes was lodged at the Benzie County Jail for Delivery of Methamphetamine- 3 counts, Maintaining a Drug House, and Possession with the Intent to Deliver.

Both subjects were arraigned in the 85th District Court in Benzie County on December 6, 2019.

The Traverse Narcotics Team is an eight-county multi-jurisdictional investigative team under the direction of the Michigan State Police and is also comprised of officers from various law enforcement agencies in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Kalkaska, Antrim, Missaukee, Osceola, Wexford Counties as well as Traverse City Police Department.