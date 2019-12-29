Man arrested in baby death case

After a lengthy investigation, a 24-year-old Wexford County man was arrested for charges related to …

After a lengthy investigation, a 24-year-old Wexford County man was arrested for charges related to the death of his 8-week-old infant son.

The Wexford County Prosecutor reviewed the investigation and authorized charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Abuse First Degree.

On September 28, 2019, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence in the village of Mesick.

Xavier Russell, aged 8 weeks, was transported by ambulance to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the infant died a short while after his arrival.

The body was transported to the Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo where an autopsy was completed, and further tests and studies were completed by a neuropathologist.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide, caused by acute brain and spinal injuries.

Tyler Russell was arrested and lodged at the Wexford County Jail.

He was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Cadillac on December 26, 2019 for one count Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony punishable by 15 years and $7,500.00; and one count Child Abuse First Degree, a felony punishable by life.