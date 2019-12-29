Man arrested for theft of plow truck

On February 22, 2019 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was …

On February 22, 2019 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was dispatched to a complaint of a stolen vehicle from a business in Luzerne.

The vehicle was a 2001 Ford F-250 owned by the business and used for plowing. A lengthy investigation led to the arrest of a Luzerne man.

The vehicle was recovered on February 23, 2019 by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupants claimed they did not steal the vehicle but knew who did. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Blake Allen Smith of Luzerne.

Smith was believed to be staying at a residence in Romulus.

The MSP Metro South Post attempted to locate Smith, but he was no longer at the residence.

On December 22, 2019 a trooper from the MSP Metro North Post located Smith and he was arrested and returned to Oscoda County.

Smith was arraigned in the 81st District Court in Oscoda County for one count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (UDAA), a felony punishable by up to five years. His bond was set at $5,000.00 10% cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

The MSP Alpena Post was assisted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Metro South Post, and MSP Metro North Post.