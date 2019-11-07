Making progress in the housing crisis

At the 5th annual Northwest Michigan Housing Summit – to a record-breaking crowd of 220 attendees – newly-formed nonprofit Housing North shared information on its new awareness campaign, advocacy agenda, and capacity-building.
The Housing Summit, coordinated by Housing North and Networks Northwest, featured a slate of speakers focused on solutions to the region’s short supply of housing at all income levels, with presentations on development tools, land bank authorities, communications strategies, and more.
The presentations were underscored by local and regional efforts to address communications, policy, and capacity barriers to housing, many of them led by Housing North, which shared an update on its activities over the last year.
Since its Board of Directors was first established in September 2018, the organization has made quick progress in meeting its original goals for communications, policy, and advocacy, establishing Housing North as a partner for communities and developers working toward housing solutions in Northwest Michigan.
Said Housing North Board Chair Kelly Smith, “We’ve moved quickly as an organization to meet our mission and put Housing North in a position to build the region’s housing readiness – that is, its ability to attract new housing development and resources for Northwest Michigan.”
Now, Housing North is looking ahead, with a focus on opportunities to advance policy priorities in Lansing, plans to launch the Homes for Our Future campaign, and partnerships to structure locally-based Housing North staff that can provide on-the-ground technical assistance for specific projects, beginning in Charlevoix County in early 2020. These activities are supported by local, regional, and statewide partners including local governments, philanthropy, housing agencies, and more – building a truly collaborative and cross-sector approach to housing solutions.
For more information about how to partner with Housing North, along with updates on its activities, its strategic plan, and other resources, on the Housing North website, located at www.housingnorth.org.
For more information on the Housing Summit, including presentations and materials, please visit www.nwm.org/housingsummit.