Major youth concert coming soon

Boyne City will host one of the major concerts of the 23rd Children of the …

Boyne City will host one of the major concerts of the 23rd Children of the World in Harmony youth choir and dance festival.

The concert, to be held at Boyne City High School’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday July 18, at 7 p.m., will feature nearly 200 young singers, dancers, directors, accompanists from the Crystal Children’s Choir from the San Francisco area; Espuelas de Plata, a Mariachi band from Texas; Gluais, a traditional Irish choir from Trim, Ireland; the Yip’s Children’s Choir from Hong Kong; the Wattana Girls Chorus from Thailand; and our own Little Traverse Youth & Treble Choirs and Dancers Without Borders from northern Michigan. VWB.

The Boyne City concert is free of charge, however a free-will offering will be taken.

Voices Without Borders (VWB) will present concerts throughout the region from July 15-21, 2019 as part of the festival.

Boyne City plays an important role in the festival and particularly at the July 18th Concert.

Last year, VWB’s Little Traverse Youth Choir (LTYC) travelled to Ireland and Scotland to perform in several venues.

While in Ireland’s Boyne River Valley, the choir represented Boyne City in a special presentation in which they presented a certificate of greeting and other items from Boyne City to the residents of Ireland’s Boyne River Valley.

As a result, representatives of the Boyne River Valley of Ireland will travel to Michigan to meet with officials of Boyne City and formally establish a Sister City (or “twinning” as they call it in Ireland) relationship.

This ceremony will begin at 6:45pm at the Performing Arts Center. The Concert will follow at 7:15pm.

The mission of Voices Without Borders is to promote, support, and sponsor choral music, dance, and other related activities for young people in our schools and communities throughout greater northern Michigan and to offer similar opportunities to promote friendship and understanding through music and dance among children and youth from around the world who are invited to participate in VWB programs.

The Children of the World in Harmony International Youth Choir & Dance Festivals, founded in 2009, have attracted some of the world’s finest youth choir and dance ensembles to northern Michigan.

This year’s festival will feature the Crystal Children’s Choir from the San Francisco area; Espuelas de Plata, a Mariachi band from Texas; Gluais, a traditional Irish choir from Trim, Ireland; the Yip’s Children’s Choir from Hong Kong; the Wattana Girls Chorus from Thailand; and our own Little

Traverse Youth & Treble Choirs and Dancers Without Borders from northern Michigan.

Tickets for the Festival Gala concert at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 7:00pm featuring all festival performers are:

Adults $50, $30, $25, $20, and $15.

Students 18 years & younger $10 – Under five free.

Box Office: (231) 439-2610 or https://www.greatlakescfa.org/events/events/