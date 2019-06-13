Major find at Michilimackinac

The archaeological dig at Colonial Michilimackinac has barely been open for a week for the 2019 season and we already have a major find.

“We had an interesting find last week, another large ceramic sherd from the root cellar. It is part of a container, possibly a bowl, made of white tin-glazed earthenware,” said Dr. Lynn Evans, Curator of Archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks. “The base diameter is 2.5 inches. At its widest the vessel is 3.5 inches. The fragment we found is 2.25 inches tall, but the total height is unknown. We found part of another white tin-glazed earthenware container in the root cellar last summer, but those sherds do not match up with today’s find.”

The piece was located in the root cellar of House E of the Southeast Rowhouse at Colonial Michilimackinac in Mackinaw City.

2019 marks the 60th anniversary of archaeology at Michilimackinac, making it one of the longest-running archaeology programs in North America.

House E was first occupied by Charles Henri Desjardins de Rupallay de Gonneville, and later by an as-yet-unidentified English trader.

This find continues an amazing streak of discoveries from the past few years in the root cellar, including ceramic vessels, tin-glazed earthenware, creamware plates, Chinese export porcelain, a mostly intact knife, and the handle of a sword, all uncovered during the 2018 season.