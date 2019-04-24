Mackinac Bridge parade season begins April 26

Each year, a handful of special parades are held in which the participants travel across the …

Each year, a handful of special parades are held in which the participants travel across the 5-mile Mackinac Bridge.

These events are fun not only for the participants, but for visitors in downtown Mackinaw City as well.

Please add these dates to your summer travel calendar:

Friday April 26 — 4th Annual the Mack

Last year, more than 800 Jeeps participated in this annual trek.

This year’s crossing will begin at 3pm in St. Ignace with all Jeeps heading south into Mackinaw City before looping around to return to the Upper Peninsula.

Saturday July 20 — 6th Annual Mustang Stampede

Celebrating the classic Ford muscle car which was first introduced in 1964.

Dozens of cars will be on display from 10am-4pm in Conkling Heritage Park, followed by the bridge parade at 4:30pm. Dinner follows, with live music and the awards ceremony.

Saturday August 3 — Mini on the Mack (www.minionthemack.com)

Help break the English-held “World Record for Largest-ever MINI Cooper Parade” during this spectacular bi-annual (the current record of 1450 is held by the Surrey MINI Club Owners in the UK).

In 2017, 1328 cars participated in the Straits area event (up from 1319 in 2015) and this year hopes to be the biggest group to date.

Saturday August 24 — 30th Annual Corvette Crossroads

Hundreds of Corvettes are on display at the Mackinaw Crossings Mall parking lot from 10-2, with awards in a variety of categories presented at 3pm.

The procession lines up at 6pm, with the crossing of the Mackinac Bridge at 7pm.

All Corvettes in town are welcome to cross the Mackinac Bridge (there is a nominal fee for non-show registered ‘Vettes to participate in the parade).

Friday September 6 — 12th Annual Antique Tractor Crossing (www.mackinacbridgecrossing.com)

First held in 2008 (with 614 participants), this parade feature all makes, models, shapes and sizes of vintage tractors and farm equipment from around the country (and beyond).

The line-up begins in downtown Mackinaw City at 9am, with the procession traveling across the bridge to downtown St. Ignace, ending at the Little Bear Arena. Last year, over 1,300 tractors joined in the parade.