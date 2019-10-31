Lower flags to honor Congressman Conyers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Michigan, to be lowered to half-staff from Monday, November 4 through Sunday, November 10, to honor the life and service of former Congressman John Conyers.

“Congressman John Conyers was a lifelong Detroiter who was deeply committed to the city and to those he represented,” Whitmer said. “His impact on our state, whether by spearheading reforms in criminal justice and voting rights in Congress or through his lifetime of civil rights activism, will not be forgotten. I extend my deepest condolences to Congressman Conyers’ family for their loss.”

Former Congressman John Conyers was the longest-serving African American in Congress after nearly 53 years in office.

He began his public service career as a member of the United States Army.

In 1964, he was elected to Congress where he served as chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary and House Oversight Committee.

During his time in Congress, his leadership on civil rights issues, including co-sponsoring the Voting Rights Act and introducing the first bill to designate a holiday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, made him a national icon.

Congressman Conyers also co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus in 1969 to better serve black constituents.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of former Congressman John Conyers by lowering flags to half-staff.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.