Looking for a summer job?

Mackinac State Historic Parks, along with several other state parks in the Straits of Mackinac region, will host a summer job fair on Saturday Feb. 23 at St. Anthony’s Hall in Mackinaw City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mackinac State Historic Parks will be hiring for seasonal positions in park operations and maintenance, sales and guest services, and natural and historic interpretation.

Other parks attending include the Cheboygan Field Office, Straits State Harbor, Cheboygan State Park, Straits State Park, Mackinac Island State Harbor, and Wilderness State Park.

There is no cost to attend this job fair.

Mackinac State Historic Parks, a family of living history museums and parks in northern Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac, is an agency within the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Its sites—which are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums—include Fort Mackinac, Historic Downtown Mackinac, The Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum, and Mackinac Island State Park on Mackinac Island, and Colonial Michilimackinac, Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse, and Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park in Mackinaw City.

Mackinac State Historic Parks is governed by the Mackinac Island State Park Commission, established in 1895 to protect, preserve and present the parks’ rich historic and natural resources for the education and recreation of future generations.

Visitor information is available at (231) 436-4100 or on the web at www.mackinacparks.com.

Fetured photo courtesy pixabay.com | pexels.com

