Looking for a job in automotive or technology?

If you’re looking for a new job or apprenticeship in automotive and information technology or …

If you’re looking for a new job or apprenticeship in automotive and information technology or to transition to a new career in the emerging high-tech mobility and automotive sectors, the state of Michigan has a free opportunity for you.

The Future Automotive Career Exposition (FACE) that brought industry talent and hundreds of car enthusiasts to the North American International Auto Show’s (NAIAS) AutoMobili-D at Detroit’s Cobo Center in 2018 returns for a second year. The expo is planned for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

FACE is a partnership between the NAIAS, Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan (Ted) that puts attendees in touch with leading employers and professionals in the automotive mobility and information technology industries and allows them to gain valuable advice to improve their future career search.

“Together, we are continuing Michigan’s climb as a national leader in talent development and investment in automotive mobility and Professional Trades with an emphasis on workforce training and talent attraction by connecting potential high-tech workers with employers for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Ted Acting Director Stephanie Beckhorn.

“The FACE event is an open invitation to high school students seeking apprenticeships, college students starting their job search or adults looking to transition into new career paths,” Beckhorn said. “This is a terrific – and free – opportunity to meet with potential employers and also learn from some of the best experts Michigan has to offer on developing or refining resumes and improving interview skills.”

The first 225 registrants who RSVP at naias.com/automobili-d/face can pursue a number of benefits:

Opportunities to talk with human resource representatives from world-renowned automotive companies and suppliers.

New this year is a “Sherpa style” panel featuring young automotive-sector professionals who will share their stories on how they got started on their career track and why they chose to live and work in Michigan.

Mike Magolan, a training specialist at Oakland County Michigan Works!, and additional talent development specialists will lead mock interviews and provide critiques to prospective job applicants.

“The Do’s and Don’ts of Using Social Media in Your Job Search” is a forum where Chad Wiebesick, vice president of integrated marketing and communications at Washtenaw County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Michigan.gov Statewide Social Media and Digital Content Administrator Andrew Belanger will discuss how to make your social media presence an asset, not a liability.

Statewide Social Media and Digital Content Administrator Andrew Belanger will discuss how to make your social media presence an asset, not a liability. Damien Rocchi, founder and CEO of Grand Circus, will present on the Grand Circus boot camp model and how it can help automotive professionals begin a career in mobility.

Free professional photos for social media profiles will be available to those who join one of the stage panels or presentations during the expo.

Resume critiques and more mock interviews will be provided by Michigan Works! experts.

FACE is one of the state’s efforts to grow and develop talent and raise awareness of rewarding, good-paying careers. Michigan employers are looking to fill high-skill jobs in many industries, with more than 811,000 career openings in high-demand, high-wage fields expected through 2024.

The FACE event is open statewide, including to students from southeast Michigan high schools and colleges such as Oakland University, Oakland Community College, Macomb Community College, Henry Ford College, Wayne County Community College, Monroe County Community College, Washtenaw Community College, University of Michigan, Wayne State University, Schoolcraft College, Lawrence Technological University, Michigan State University and many more.

“Highlighting the employment opportunities available to professionals and future aspirants in the automotive industry and Michigan is important, and we’re proud to do this through the FACE program,” said Bill Golling, 2019 NAIAS chairman. “FACE allows professionals to get an inside look into the innovation and designs at the forefront of mobility in our industry and connect with the companies driving the change.”

NAIAS attracts a global audience to Michigan, the world center of the auto industry and home to 16 global automakers, more than 1,800 suppliers and 75 percent of the world’s automotive research and development. These local employers are looking for top talent to fill jobs, including positions requiring science, technology, engineering, arts and math skills.

To learn more and register for FACE, visit naias.com/automobili-d/face.