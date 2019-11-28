Local World War II veteran honored

The Veteran of the Month for November, 2019, is William Austin Clark. Born Jan 7, 1922 to parents Edward and Minerva Smith Clark.

He attended school at Pleasant Valley, Antrim County, and grew up in the area. On July 4th, 1941, he married Marion Barnes Clark.

They moved to Davison, Michigan where Bill found work at a gas service station. Bill and Marion welcomed a son born in April of 1942.

On 8 December, 1942, Clark enlisted into the United States Army, and after completion of basic and advanced training was then sent with replacement troops overseas during the North African campaign.

In an newspaper article from the Charlevoix County Herald dated August 20, 1943 it was reported that word was received that Clark had been seriously wounded in North Africa.

Then in a later newspaper article from September 24, 1943, word was received that Clark had been Killed in Action in the North African area on 13 July, 1943, Clarks remains were interred in a temporary cemetery in Gela, Sicily.

In 1948, Clarks remains were brought back to the United States American Graves Registration Division at Chicago, Ill., then transported by rail to Ellsworth Michigan along with a Military escort.

There they were met at the train station by members of the American Legion Post #227 of East Jordan Michigan, and escorted to the Watson Funeral home in East Jordan to lie in state from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm for visitation.

Pvt. Clarks remains were then taken to the Dunsmore Cemetery in Antrim County for burial with full Military graveside honors conducted by the American Legion Post #227 members.

Clarks widow received his Purple Heart Medal for his sacrifice.

On 13 July, 1943, Pvt. William Austin Clark answered the final call and is being honored by his son Ed, and family.

~

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.