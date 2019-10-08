Local health news and events

New physician

McLaren Northern Michigan Internal Medicine in Petoskey is pleased to welcome David Kramer, MD, board-certified internal medicine physician to the practice.

Dr. Kramer received his medical degree from the University of Michigan. He completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in infectious diseases from William Beaumont Hospital.

“I wanted to practice medicine in a four-season community that feels like home. Petoskey fit the criteria and sold itself,” stated Dr. Kramer.

With over 30 years of experience practicing medicine, Dr. Kramer is an experienced internist with special interests in diabetes, infectious diseases, and preventative care.

Dr. Kramer is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, please call 231-487-2460.

Suicide prevention

SafeTALKKiersten’s Ride, a 501(c)3 suicide prevention nonprofit organization, is sponsoring two important events this month.

A half-day safeTALK training in suicide alertness skills will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Munson Wellness Center, 411 Bridge St., Charlevoix.

Training paid for by Kiersten’s Ride. Dinner provided by Munson.

To register, email KierstensRide@outlook.com. For questions call Lisa at 231-675-5047. To learn more about safeTALK and see the evidence, visit www.livingworks.net/safeTALK.

There will also be a two-day workshop on suicide intervention skills. Suicide is preventable, and anyone can make a difference.

Learn and practice a life-saving intervention model. Limited space is available for this two-day training from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, October 29-30, at East Jordan United Methodist Church, 201 4th Street, East Jordan. Both full days are required.

To register, email your name, cell phone #, your role in the community, and county you live in to KierstensRide@outlook.com.

For questions call Lisa at 231-675-5047. Learn more about ASIST at livingworks.net/ASIST.

Needle drop-offs

McLaren Northern Michigan is hosting free needle drop-offs in October and November

Petoskey Needle Drop-off

Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 17* from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

McLaren Northern Michigan Circle Drive

416 Connable Drive, Petoskey

Future date: December 14.

Gaylord Needle Drop-off

Monday, October 14 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Karmanos Cancer Institute of McLaren Northern Michigan

918 North Center Avenue, Gaylord

Future date: December 9.

*Denotes that the needle drop-off is also a medication drop-off.

Needles are required to be in an approved hard, impermeable plastic container. This event will only collect needles.

For more information, please call 800-248-6777.

Hospice needs your help

Hospice of Michigan is huddling up again for Give a Quarter Back, a football-themed fundraising campaign designed to help thousands of Michigan families manage the challenges of providing end-of-life care.

Give a Quarter Back is entering its second season with a focus on educating the state’s workforce on hospice benefits available to them and their loved ones, while inspiring all Michiganders to support Hospice of Michigan’s specialized programs and services.

Hospice helps with:

• Providing a dedicated team of medical, social work and spiritual professionals to bring a full range of end-of-life care into a patient’s home

• Continually evaluating and responding to a patient’s changing condition, including providing urgent medications to address pain and symptom emergencies

• Providing 24/7 contact center access for assistance with urgent questions and needs, as well as respite care that offers caregivers a much-needed break.

To make a Give a Quarter Back contribution: GiveAQuarterBack.com. Or, text GAQB to 56651

Or, mail a check, made payable to Hospice of Michigan, to: 989 Spaulding Ave SE, Ada, MI 49301.

Supporting those facing illness & grief

Hospice of Northwest Michigan has re-launched as Northwest Michigan Hospice Assist. The initial non-profit agency, Charlevoix County Hospice, stemmed from a grassroots effort in 1982 and had partnered with the clinical team from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan since 2002. From its inception, the focus of the non-profit organization has been supporting people caring for loved ones with advanced illness in their homes through non-medical volunteer assistance.

Earlier this year, the Board of Directors and Executive Director Jeanne Marriott engaged in a strategic planning process.

“What we realized is that the mission really hasn’t changed from all those years ago when the agency started,” said Board President, Melissa Zelenak. “We need to provide support for those facing illness and grief. There is strength in numbers and providing volunteer and grief support to our community members lends strength based on that principle.”

Hospice Assist believes that people facing illness, death, and grief must be supported through their unique experience and across their lifespan.

They are committed to helping individuals process and reconcile these transitions, with an emphasis on bereavement due to a loss of any kind.

Northwest Michigan Hospice Assist is a non-profit, non-medical service specializing in volunteer and grief support serving Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego Counties.

Call (800) 551-4140 or visit HospiceAssist.org for info on services or to how you can help.