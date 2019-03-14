Local corrections officer graduation

A graduation ceremony for 12 deputies and five recruits will be held March 15 in Petoskey.
North Central Michigan College is offering a graduation celebration on Friday March 15 from 6–9 p.m. in the Iron Horse Café for participants in its 2nd annual Local Corrections Officer Academy, in partnership with the Michigan Sheriff’s Coordinating and Training Council.
This corrections academy ran from February 18 – March 15 and will help answer the need for corrections deputies with the Michigan Sheriff’s department.
The academy was open to newly hired deputies as well as individuals interested in becoming a pre-service recruits.
Twelve deputies and five pre-service recruits participated, representing six counties. There will be more than 100 people at this ceremony.
For more information on the Local Corrections Academy, contact Jim Cousino, associate dean of public service programs at jcousino@ncmich.edu or (231) 348-6630.
North Central Michigan College is an open-door community college based in Petoskey, with additional locations offering classes and services in Cheboygan and Gaylord.
North Central’s mission is to provide educational, economic and cultural opportunities for student learning, personal growth and community improvement. North Central is an Achieving the Dream Leader College, and a Veteran Friendly School.