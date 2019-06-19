Local authors featured at Boyne Library

Nearly a dozen authors local to the Boyne area styled as the “Boyne Literary Troupe” (above) gathered on June 15 in the community room of the Boyne District Library to showcase their best work to locals in attendance. Notable local authors pictured above include Ian Weller, Hap Wright, Leslie Lee, Ann Teesdale, GT Long, Christine Wilson, and Suzanne Malpass.
This photo gallery features pictures from the recent Local Author Fair at the Boyne District Library. Photos by Chris Faulknor