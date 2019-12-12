Local apprenticeships available

A first of its kind apprenticeship program in northern Michigan will give future culinary workers …

A first of its kind apprenticeship program in northern Michigan will give future culinary workers the opportunity to build their skills.

Northwest Michigan Works! in a partnership with Boyne Highlands Resort, Boyne Mountain Resort, the Inn at Bay Harbor, North Central Michigan College and the American Culinary Federation, recently launched an innovative U.S. Department of Labor registered culinary apprenticeship opportunity.

The program includes paid on the job learning and a college education along with multiple team member benefits. Once complete, the apprentice will receive a Sous Chef certification from the American Culinary Federation, a certificate in Hospitality from North Central Michigan College, and a U.S. Department of Labor National Credential.

“We are very pleased to launch this career opportunity in our communities”, said Amanda Bomers, Human Resources Director at Boyne Highlands Resort. “It is a well-structured program and incorporates a wide-range of training, leadership, and educational instruction to produce highly-skilled Culinary Journeyworkers. This program is a groundbreaking, collaborative effort resulting in a unique career pathway for individuals with a desire to learn a professional trade.”

Dedicated, team orientated individuals may apply for the apprenticeship program online through December 20, 2019.

boynehighlands.com/employment

boynemountain.com/employment

innatbayharbor.com/careers

Registered apprenticeships, developed through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, are a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly skilled, educated employees. Registered apprenticeships are offered in over 1300 occupations and can be designed for any size or type of business. Northwest Michigan Works! provides technical assistance and administrative support for Registered Apprenticeships, including development and implementation guidance.