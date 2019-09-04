Little Traverse Choral Society rehearsals

The Little Traverse Choral Society will continue its tradition of performing music of distinction with …

Rehearsals for the December 14 and 15 concert performances will begin on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Petoskey High School choir room.

Registration will start at 6:30 p.m., with rehearsal from 7:00 – 9:00.

Rehearsals will continue every Tuesday until the performances.

Music selections for this concert include Schubert’s “Mass in G Major” as well as a variety of holiday selections.

The Choral Society is directed by Chris Hodges of Gaylord, with Ellen Kendall of Charlevoix as piano accompanist.

Singers hail from all across the north.

Membership is open to all interested singers—no audition is required.

New singers are welcome.

There is a $20 membership fee, and singers are expected to attend weekly rehearsals.

Links to YouTube videos and other websites are provided to aid members in practicing at home.

Further information about the Choral Society is available on their website (www.littletraversechoralsociety.org) and on Facebook.